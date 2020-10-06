Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 104.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 1,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $430.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

