Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $349,424,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $30.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,455.61. 89,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,215. The company has a market cap of $1,010.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,537.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,413.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

