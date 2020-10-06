Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 14,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

