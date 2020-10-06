Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $19,756,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.