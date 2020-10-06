Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

LBTSF traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. Almirall has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

