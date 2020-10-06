Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

