Alliance Global Partners Raises Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $4.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BOXL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of BOXL opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $226,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Boxlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

