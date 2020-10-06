Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report sales of $668.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $677.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $748.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. 6,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

