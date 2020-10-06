Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $117.66 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

