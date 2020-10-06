Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.61. 874,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,979,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

