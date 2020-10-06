Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979,412. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.90. The stock has a market cap of $779.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

