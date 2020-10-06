Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 213,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

