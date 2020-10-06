Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the third quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2020. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing and volumes. Lithium prices remain under pressure amid oversupply in the market. The coronavirus outbreak is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. The company’s Bromine unit also faces headwind from weakness in certain markets including automotive. Lower FCC volumes are also hurting the Catalysts unit. High debt level and unfavorable currency swings are other concerns.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. 18,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

