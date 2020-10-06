Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

