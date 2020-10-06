Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIRG. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Airgain stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Airgain by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

