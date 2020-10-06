Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

