Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $296.20. 49,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,615. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.21.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

