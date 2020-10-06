Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

AIRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 60,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,533. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

