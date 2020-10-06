Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

