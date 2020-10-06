Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report issued on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 818,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 160.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,218,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

