Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target Cut to C$0.46 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Africa Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,990. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.45 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75.

In related news, Director John William Sharp Bentley sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$2,173,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,631,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,141,707.59.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

