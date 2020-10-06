Aeron Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $368,414.95 and $61,787.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

