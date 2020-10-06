Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

ADRO stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $77,629.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at $291,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,246 shares of company stock worth $112,918 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

