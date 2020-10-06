Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $256.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.21 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $254.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.