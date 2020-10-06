Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.11 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $256.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.21 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $254.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.