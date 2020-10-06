AdEx Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 113,985,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,843,077 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

