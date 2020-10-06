ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Ambac Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMBC) Critical Contrast

ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get ACMAT alerts:

ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACMAT and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACMAT N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group -27.53% 10.17% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACMAT and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACMAT and Ambac Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACMAT $2.75 million 11.38 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $510.66 million 1.25 $267.40 million N/A N/A

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats ACMAT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACMAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACMAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.