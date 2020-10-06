Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $602.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

