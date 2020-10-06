Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0125

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $88,261.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.04844108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032387 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

