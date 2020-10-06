AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 5.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 532,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,720. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

