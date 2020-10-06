A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.