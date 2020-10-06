A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) SVP Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wallace E. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 39,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,743. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

