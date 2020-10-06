$915.18 Million in Sales Expected for IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) to post sales of $915.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $832.96 million to $980.93 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,094. IT Tech Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

