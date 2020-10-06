$82.74 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $82.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.12 million and the highest is $84.50 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $336.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $328.96 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $342.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $501,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.