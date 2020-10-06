$666.61 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) to report sales of $666.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $666.42 million and the highest is $666.79 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 29,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,791. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.