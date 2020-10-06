$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $5.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $19.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.51. 182,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

