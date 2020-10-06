$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $5.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $19.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.51. 182,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.