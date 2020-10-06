$5.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

AFL traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 71,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,775. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in AFLAC by 11.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in AFLAC by 16.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

