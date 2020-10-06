4NEW (KWATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,819.41

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $18,819.41 and approximately $12,203.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00262713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01536408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00158856 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Exrates, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

