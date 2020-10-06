4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $18,819.41 and $12,203.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Exrates and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00262713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01536408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00158856 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

