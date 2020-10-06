4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.00

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 1981243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.21).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

