$414.11 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $414.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.96 million and the lowest is $396.22 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $272.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 36.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC remained flat at $$17.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 61,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,265. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

