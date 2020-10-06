3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $36,671,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

3M stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.23. 120,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

