360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CLSA started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

