$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $4.28 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $11.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

