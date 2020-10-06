$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $11.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $185,977,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,507 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $19,256,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 127.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

JWN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

