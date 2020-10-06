$249.93 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will post $249.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.30 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $196.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $966.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $979.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $33,367,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,800,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $268.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,496. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.67.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

