$2.45 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,805. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 150.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $2,620,000.

NYSE DECK opened at $238.50 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $239.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average of $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

