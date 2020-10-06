17,050 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 122.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 572.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 306,654 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 432,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,265. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.