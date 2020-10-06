$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $17.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.43 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $70.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.76 billion to $79.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $90.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.05 billion to $97.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

