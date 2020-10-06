$142.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post $142.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.30 million and the lowest is $138.70 million. Cars.com reported sales of $152.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $536.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.50 million to $544.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $595.91 million, with estimates ranging from $571.30 million to $620.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.