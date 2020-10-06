$116.16 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce $116.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.94 million. Avalara posted sales of $98.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $467.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $470.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $573.20 million, with estimates ranging from $565.99 million to $583.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,144,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,262. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,568. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

